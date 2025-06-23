Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever on June 24 Presented by U.S. Bank

June 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







U.S. Bank will showcase their community commitment with an on-court check presentation, awarding a multi-year grant totaling $100,000 through the U.S. Bank Foundation Opportunity Fund to Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington.

The Fund prioritizes grants towards high quality and sustainable affordable housing, digital access and workforce development, homeownership, small business products, programs and services and consumer financial health interventions.

This grant will broaden economic growth and workforce readiness for low-to-moderate income individuals and communities. The focus is to deploy programs and infrastructure that supports workforce development, job creation, and training programs to build resilience and sustainability that improves the quality of life for low-to-moderate income communities, rural and Native American communities.







