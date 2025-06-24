Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The WNBA announced today that Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22.

In three games this week, the Storm posted a 3-0 record as Ogwumike averaged a league-high 25.7 points to go along with 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals, while shooting 71.4% (35-for-49) from the field, 41.7% (5-for-12) from three and 100% (2-for-2) from the free-throw line. Ogwumike's 35 made field goals led the league by 10 makes, and she averaged a league-best 16.0 points in the paint per game this week.

Ogwumike began the week with a season-high 26 points on June 17 while swiping three steals and leading the Storm to a 31-point victory over the Sparks. She followed up with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds on June 20 at Las Vegas and closed the week with another 26-point outing in a 10-point win over defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty.

Ogwumike's historic week included the following milestones:

Scored at least 25 points with a 65% field-goal percentage or better in three consecutive games, tying Sylvia Fowles for the longest such streak in WNBA history.

Passed Tina Thompson for fourth on the WNBA's all-time field goals made list and became ninth on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list.

Passed Sancho Lyttle and Jia Perkins to move into sixth on the WNBA's all-time steals list.

Recorded 250th career block to become the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 600 steals and 250 blocks.

This marks Ogwumike's 15th career weekly honor, and her first as a member of the Storm. Ogwumike is the 10th Storm player to win a Player of the Week award, and this marks the 44th weekly honor in franchise history.

