Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 16 to June 22. This marks the first Player of the Week honor of Austin's career and makes her the ninth player in franchise history to receive the recognition.

Austin helped lead the Mystics to a 2-1 record during the week (June 16-June 22), averaging 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 2.0 steals while shooting 58.5% across three games. She was the only player to average at least 17.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals during that span.

During the week, Austin recorded a career-high 28 points (13-17 FG), along with 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, June 20. It marked her first double-double of the season. Austin joins Sylvia Fowles (2011) and Liz Cambage (2018) as the only players in WNBA history to post 28+ points, 10+ rebounds, 2+ blocks and 2+ steals while shooting 75.0% of better from the field. She also became the youngest player in league history to achieve those marks.

The fourth-year center followed up that outing with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in a 91-88 overtime victory against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, June 22. This marked the first time in her career she scored 20+ points in back-to-back games.

Through 11 games this season (three starts), Austin is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Austin is the first Mystic to earn Player of the Week honors since Elena Delle Donne (July 12 - July 17, 2022).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.