Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever (6-7) will try to close out their three-game West Coast road trip with a win on Tuesday night in Seattle against the Storm (9-5).

After going 4-1 in Commissioner's Cup play to earn a spot in the championship game on July 1, the Fever have dropped a pair of games to start this road trip, falling at Golden State and Las Vegas.

One bright spot for Indiana on the road trip has been All-Star center Aliyah Boston. Boston had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three blocks against the Valkyries, then followed that performance up with 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and 10 rebounds against the Aces. Boston leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (.603) and is eighth in rebounding (8.2 per game).

The Storm are one of the hottest teams in the WNBA, entering Tuesday's contest having won three straight and six of their last seven.

In her second season in Seattle, former Notre Dame star Skylar Diggins is averaging a team-leading 18.4 points (11th in the WNBA) and 6.1 assists (fourth in the WNBA) per game. Former league MVP Nneka Ogwumike is also having another All-Star caliber season, tallying 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per night. Gabby Williams contributes 14.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Former Fever guard Erica Wheeler joined the Storm this offseason and is having an outstanding season. The 34-year-old Wheeler has moved into a starting role and is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Storm are an excellent 3-point shooting team. They are converting 37.8 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc so far this season, just behind Minnesota (37.9 percent) for the best 3-point percentage in the league. Diggins is shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range, Williams is at 41.2 percent, and Alysha Clark is converting 44.8 percent of her shots from long distance.







