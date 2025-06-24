Sky Play Sparks for First of Two Matchups this Week

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky host the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. CT before heading on the road for four games beginning on Friday. This is the second time the Sky face the Sparks, falling 78-91 in their first matchup. The Sky play the Sparks again this week on Sunday.

In their game on May 25, the teams battled tightly in the first half, but the Sparks' 16-4 third quarter run ultimately gave them the win. Three time All-Star guard, Kelsey Plum, went off for 28 points, knocking down six three-pointers, and dishing out eight assists. Plum was instrumental as she delivered a scorching 17-point third quarter that turned the tides. Azura Stevens also added a season-high 24 points and 8 rebounds.

Despite the defeat, the Sky had four players score in double figures and shot a solid 46.4% from the field. The Sky's frontcourt sophomore duo continued to impress as Angel Reese notched a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Kamilla Cardoso contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Although Chicago put together an efficient offensive performance in their last meeting with the Sparks, Los Angeles knocked down 48.1% of their shots from beyond the arc. For the Sky to even the season series, they'll need to maintain their offensive tempo and lock down the perimeter.

For the Sparks, Plum is back in the lineup after missing one game due to a lower leg injury, while Odyssey Sims is out for personal reasons.

For Chicago, its frontcourt's ability to dominate the boards and establish a physical presence in the paint could be a game-changer. Equally important, the guards will need to set the tone early by controlling the pace, limiting turnovers, and creating efficient scoring opportunities to keep the offense flowing.

Last season, the Chicago Sky went 1-2 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Historically, Chicago holds a 19-36 all-time record in the series.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025

