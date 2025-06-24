Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season

Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release


CHICAGO - Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot underwent successful surgery on a torn right anterior cruciate ligament performed by Dr. Brian J. Cole of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, the team announced today. She remains out for the rest of the 2025 season.
