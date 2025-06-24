Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season
June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot underwent successful surgery on a torn right anterior cruciate ligament performed by Dr. Brian J. Cole of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, the team announced today. She remains out for the rest of the 2025 season.
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025
- Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury - Connecticut Sun
- Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week - Seattle Storm
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Washington Mystics
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.