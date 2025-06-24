Kamilla Cardoso Scores Career-High 27 Points in 97-86 Win over Sparks

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 97 - 86, inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, June 28. The Sky are now 4-10 on the season, 3-3 against the Western Conference, 2-4 at home and 32-17 against the Sparks all time.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded a career-high 27 points in the victory to go along with seven rebounds. Her 12 points in the fourth quarter helped give the Sky momentum late in the game to secure the win. Angel Reese earned her eighth double-double of the season with a season-high 18 points and 17 rebounds. Her eight rebounds in the fourth quarter contributed to the Sky's second win at home. She also added six assists and a season-high four steals. This was her second straight game with over 15 rebounds.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points and five assists, rounding out the team's three double-digit scorers. This marks her 11th game this year scoring in double figures. Rachel Banham recorded eight points and four assists while Rebecca Allen tallied seven points and five rebounds.

The Sky also had significant bench contributions with Kia Nurse notching eight points, and Hailey Van Lith and Elizabeth Williams recording six each.

Los Angeles had four players in double figures as Azurá Stevens and Kelsey Plum led with 21 and 20 points respectively, each contributing five assists. Dearica Hamby and Stevens recorded seven rebounds each, with Stevens adding four blocks and four steals.

Other highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her first career three on her first career attempt

The Sky tied a current season high in a game with 97 points

Azurá Stevens tied a career high in a game with four steals

The Sparks racked up a current season high in a game with seven blocks

NEXT UP: The Sky stay on the road until July 9, playing four games, three of which come against Western Conference opponents. The Sky first take on the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, June 27, the first ever meeting between the two franchises.

The Valkyries are playing their inaugural season in the WNBA and are 7-6 on the season. 17 different players have appeared in a game for Golden State this season. Kayla Thornton and Northwestern alum Veronica Burton are full-time starters for the team, with Thornton averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds and Burton contributing 11.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Reigning Sixth Player of the Year Tiffany Hayes averages 11.3 points for the team.

The game between the two teams tips off at 9 p.m. CT on June 27 and will be broadcast nationally on ION.

KEY RUNS:

The Sparks went on a 15-6 run from 9:40 to 6:57 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 10-2 run from 9:16 to 7:58 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 10-2 run from 2:25 to 0:47 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 22-9 run from 8:06 to 1:17 in the fourth quarter

Chicago outscored Los Angeles 30-17 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sparks totaled three blocks in the first quarter

The Sky recorded three steals in the first quarter

Los Angeles tallied three blocks in the second quarter

The Sky racked up 30 points in the fourth quarter

The Sky out-rebounded the Sparks 36-27

Chicago outscored Los Angeles in bench points 24-12

Chicago notched 28 second chance points, while Los Angeles recorded nine

The Sky totaled 13 turnovers compared to the Sparks' 18

The Sky scored a season-high 52 points in the paint

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 11 of the Sky's 17 points in the first quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Michaela Onyenwere accounted for nine of Chicago's 25 points in the second quarter (four points, five points created from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for 11 of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points created from assists)

Cardoso accounted for 12 of Chicago's 30 points in the fourth quarter (12 points)

LOS ANGELES NOTES:

Azurá Stevens accounted for 13 of the Sparks' 29 points in the first quarter (11 points, two points created from one assist)

Stevens accounted for nine of Los Angeles' 19 in the second quarter (six points, three points created from one assist)

Kelsey Plum accounted for 10 of the Sparks' 21 points in the third quarter (six points, four points off two assists)

Plum accounted for 10 of Los Angeles' 17 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)







