Jonquel Jones Medical Update

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones suffered a right ankle sprain at 8:35 in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against Phoenix. Jones previously sprained her right ankle on Thursday, June 5 against Washington.

After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately four-to-six weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.







