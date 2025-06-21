Jonquel Jones Medical Update
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones suffered a right ankle sprain at 8:35 in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against Phoenix. Jones previously sprained her right ankle on Thursday, June 5 against Washington.
After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately four-to-six weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
