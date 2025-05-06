Valkyries Launch "First of a Lifetime" Campaign for Inaugural Season

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today unveiled "First of a Lifetime," the campaign for their historic inaugural season in the WNBA. The campaign celebrates the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a foundation for the franchise's future while honoring the significance of every milestone to come.

"First of a Lifetime captures the magnitude of this moment for basketball in the Bay Area," said Golden State Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "We will celebrate every first-from our first tip-off to our first win-while inviting fans to relive their first moments, focusing on those that make the Bay, 'the Bay,' and ushering in another first that we will never get to re-live again. Alongside over 10,000 Valkyries season ticket holders, we're writing our first chapter and establishing what Valkyries basketball will represent for generations to come."

The campaign will see the Valkyries blend the vibrant culture of both the Bay Area and the WNBA while recognizing that life's most memorable moments come through experiencing something for the first time. Through compelling visuals and storytelling, "First of a Lifetime" invites fans to witness and participate in the birth of a new sports franchise.

First of a Lifetime was developed in collaboration with creative agency Cartwright and produced by Avocados & Coconuts. The integrated marketing initiative will appear across broadcast, digital, social media, and out-of-home platforms throughout the region, leading up to the team's inaugural home opener on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

