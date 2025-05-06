Valkyries Come Back from 14-Point Deficit, But Fall Just Short in First Ever Game

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

In the first ever game in Golden State Valkyries history, the Valkyries came back from 14 points to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 83-82 against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on Tuesday night in their preseason opener.

Laeticia Amihere led the Valkyries with a game-high 20 points off the bench, while Monique Billings and Kayla Thornton both added nine points on the night. Minutes were spread across 14 different Valkyries players, with all 14 players recording points on the night.

AMIHERE OFF THE BENCH

Laeticia Amihere was a force near the hoop all game, finishing the night with 20 points while shooting an incredibly efficient 7-for-11 from the field, highlighted by her And-1 finish in the second quarter.

BILLINGS STARTS THE SCORING

Although the first Valkyries official points won't come until May 16 when the regular season begins, it was forward Monique Billings who scored the first ever bucket for the Valkyries on Tuesday night. After receiving a pass from Tiffany Hayes, Billings pulled up from 16-feet and knocked down the jumper to put herself in Valkyries history.

Billings finished the game with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting and finished with a team-high-tying eight rebounds.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

Trailing by as many as 14 in the game, and 13 in the third quarter, the Valkyries went on a 11-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point. The Sparks made a run of their open up the lead, but once again the Valkyries stormed back and closed the quarter on a 12-3 run to even up the game going into the fourth quarter.

After making just one 3-pointer in the first half, the Valkyries shot 3-for-8 from long distance in the third frame as they outscored the Sparks 32-18, with Kate Martin scoring a quarter-high eight points.

LINSKENS DOES IT ALL

Kyara Linskens showed off all facets of her game on Tuesday night, finishing the game with four points, eight rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

CHEN CHECKS IN

Rookie Kaitlyn Chen checked into the game in the fourth quarter to an ovation from the Chase Center crowd.

Chen, the third-round pick from UConn, scored her first basket off of a Julie Vanloo pass as she raced toward the hoop.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries close out the preseason on Sunday, May 11, when they visit the Phoenix Mercury (3 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)).

The team will then open up their inaugural regular season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 16 (7 p.m., ION) at Chase Center.

