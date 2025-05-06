Phoenix Mercury Rebrand Streaming Platform to Merc+ and Launch Connected TV App

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its direct-to-consumer streaming platform has been rebranded to Merc+ and is now available on connected TV apps including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV. Merc+, powered by Kiswe and presented by Cleveland Avenue, provides fans access to live games, game replays and original behind-the-scenes content.

Merc+ subscribers will have access to live stream 36 regular season games and two preseason contests, beginning with the Mercury's preseason game at the Las Vegas Aces tonight at 7 p.m. All locally broadcast games will simulcast on Merc+; nationally exclusive televised games will not be available.

Subscriptions to Merc+ are available at plus.phoenixmercury.com for $19.99 per year or $5.99 per month. Annual subscriptions purchased between now and May 31 (at 11:59 p.m. PT) are available at a discounted rate of $15.00.

The 2025 season marks the Mercury's third season of its industry-shifting partnership with Arizona's Family and Kiswe to offer fans more ways to watch Mercury games than ever before. For additional information, visit mercury.wnba.com/watch.

