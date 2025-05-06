Sparks Announce 2025 Spectrum SportsNet Broadcast Schedule
May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday its local broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season. Spectrum SportsNet returns for its 13th consecutive season as the official TV home of the Sparks, with the first local broadcast tipping off May 18 at 3 p.m. against the Minnesota Lynx. Spectrum SportsNet's live game coverage includes 25 regular season games - 19 home games and six road games. This schedule may be subject to change.
2025 Broadcast Team
Mary Murphy returns to the team for her second consecutive season as analyst and eighth year broadcasting Sparks games. Murphy called games for Spectrum SportsNet from 2014-2019 and has experience calling WNBA and college games for ESPN, CBS, Big Ten Network, Westwood One and the Pac-12 Network. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Murphy attended Northwestern University, where she was a two-year captain on the women's basketball team and later received her MBA from the University of Notre Dame. She coached college basketball for 16 years, including eight years as the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Additionally, Murphy was the first general manager and head coach of the WNBA's Sacramento Monarchs.
Rahshaun Haylock is back for his fifth season with the Los Angeles Sparks as a play-by-play commentator. Haylock is also a sports reporter at KTLA and the voice of the South Bay Lakers. Prior to joining the Sparks, he served as a host and reporter at FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket, covering the CIF Southern Section Game of the Week and college basketball. A Los Angeles native, Haylock graduated from California State University, Northridge and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Nikki Kay rejoins the Los Angeles Sparks' local broadcast as the team's sideline reporter for her third season. Previously, she served as sideline reporter for the Los Angeles Galaxy for two seasons. Kay has served as a reporter for the past six years at Spectrum News 1, covering professional sports and sharing athletes' stories throughout Southern California. A UCLA graduate and Southern California native, Kay grew up in Santa Barbara playing soccer, basketball, and volleyball.
Los Angeles Sparks 2025 Regular Season Local Broadcast Schedule:
Sunday, May 18 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Lynx
Wednesday, May 21 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Mercury
Sunday, May 25 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Sky
Tuesday, May 27 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Dream
Sunday, June 1 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Mercury
Monday, June 9 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Valkyries
Tuesday, June 17 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Storm
Thursday, July 3 (4 p.m.) - Sparks at Liberty
Saturday, July 5 (4 p.m.) - Sparks at Fever
Thursday, July 10 (12 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Lynx
Sunday, July 13 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Sun
Tuesday, July 15 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Mystics
Thursday, July 24 (4 p.m.) - Sparks at Sun
Tuesday, July 29 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Aces
Tuesday, Aug. 5 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Fever
Thursday, Aug. 7 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Sun
Saturday, Aug. 9 (5:30 p.m.) - Sparks at Valkyries
Sunday, Aug. 10 (5 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Storm
Tuesday, Aug. 12 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Liberty
Wednesday, Aug. 20 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Wings
Tuesday, Aug. 26 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Mercury
Sunday, Aug. 31 (5 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Mystics
Wednesday, Sept. 3 (4:30 p.m.) - Sparks at Dream
Sunday, Sept. 7 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Wings
Thursday, Sept. 11 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Aces
