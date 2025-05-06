Storm Waive Madison Conner and Jordan Hobbs

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today they have waived guards Madison Conner and Jordan Hobbs.

Conner played for eight minutes and had three rebounds in the Storm's preseason game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, May 4. Conner was drafted No. 29 overall by Seattle in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Texas Christian University, where she helped the team make it to the program's first Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Hobbs had three rebounds and a steal in her five minutes of play during the Storm's preseason game against Connecticut. Hobbs was drafted No. 34 overall by Seattle during the 2025 WNBA Draft. Hobbs spent all four years of her college career at the University of Michigan, where she was awarded Academic All-Big Ten honors and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by both coaches and the media in her senior season.

