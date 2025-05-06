Dallas Wings Exercise Option on Maddy Siegrist

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have exercised the fourth-year rookie contract option for forward Maddy Siegrist.

Siegrist is coming off a breakout second season in 2024. Over 27 games played she averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting .505 from the field. The 6-2 forward was making a case for Most Improved Player honors before an injury sidelined her for 13 games. Despite the setback, the Villanova graduate still put up career numbers across the board.

"We are excited about exercising Maddy's fourth-year contract option," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She is a big piece of the Wings future, has worked hard at her game and is poised to have an impressive year. Her versality to play multiple positions gives our team valuable flexibility within our roster."

