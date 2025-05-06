Dallas Wings Waive Vonleh

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived center Aaronette Vonleh, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2025 opening day roster by May 15.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.