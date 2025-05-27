Indiana Fever Issues Statement

INDIANAPOLIS - In response to the WNBA's recently concluded investigation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines has issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."







