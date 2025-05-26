Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Suffers Quad Injury

May 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced today. Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation.







