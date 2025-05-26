Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Suffers Quad Injury

Sports stats



WNBA Indiana Fever

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Suffers Quad Injury

May 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release


INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks, the team announced today. Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central