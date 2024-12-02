Minnesota Lynx to Open 2025 Regular Season on Friday, May 16 against the Dallas Wings

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team's schedule for the upcoming 2025 regular season. The Lynx will tip off their 27th WNBA season, presented by Mayo Clinic, in Dallas against the Wings and the 2025 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick on Friday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT, marking the 10th time in club history and second consecutive year opening the regular season on the road. Following a Sunday, May 18 matchup in Los Angeles, Minnesota will return to Minneapolis to open the home schedule facing Dallas on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT at Target Center.

The 2025 campaign will mark the first year of the league's 44 regular-season game format that will span from May 16 through Sept. 11. Full season memberships are available by visiting lynxbasketball.com/membership or calling 612-673-8400. Single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

Minnesota's 22-game Target Center schedule includes eight weekend games (four Saturday and four Sunday) and 14 weekday games (one Monday, four Tuesday, three Wednesday, three Thursday and three Friday). The schedule will feature three back-to-backs this season, July 5 and 6 (vs. Golden State and vs. Chicago), July 9 and 10 (at Phoenix and at Los Angeles) and August 21 and 22 (at Atlanta and at Indiana).

Various key dates of the season include facing the Wings and the 2025 No. 1 Draft Pick in the season opener on Friday, May 16, as well as on Wednesday, May 21, Sunday, June 8 and Monday, September 1. The first meeting with the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty will take place on Wednesday, July 30 at the Target Center. 11 days later, the Lynx will face the Liberty again in a consecutive three-game stretch that starts on the road in New York on Aug. 10, returns to Target Center on the Aug. 16 and finishes on the road in New York on Aug. 19. Minnesota will once again host Indiana at Target Center on Sunday, August 24, marking the one-year anniversary of a new regular season attendance record when hosting the Fever last season. The Commissioner's Cup qualifying games will begin on June 1 at the Golden State Valkyries and conclude on June 17 vs. the Las Vegas Aces. The Commissioner's Cup Final is set to be held on Tuesday, July 1.

The Minnesota Lynx will announce preseason games and the 2025 television and radio broadcast schedule at a later date with more information to come. Listed below are key facts regarding Minnesota's 2025 regular season schedule.

Key Facts about the 2025 Lynx Regular Season Schedule:

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: May (three home, three away = six total), June (five home, five away = 10 total), July (eight home, four away = 12 total), August (four home, seven away = 11 total) and September (two home, three away = five total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (one home, one away = two total), Tuesday (four home, four away = eight total), Wednesday (three home, two away = five total), Thursday (three home, three away = six total), Friday (three home, four away = seven total), Saturday (four home, four away = eight total), Sunday (four home, four away = eight total).

Minnesota's 22-game home schedule will feature four different starting times (all times central): 12 games tip off at 7:00 p.m., four will commence at 6:00 p.m. and three at 6:30 p.m., two games will begin at 12:00 p.m. and one day game to be determined at a later date.

The Lynx will begin the regular season schedule against the Dallas Wings for the first time in franchise history. Prior to the franchise being moved to Dallas, the Lynx opened the season against the Detroit Shock on two occasions and twice more while the team was in Tulsa. All four previous contests ended in victories for the Lynx with the most recent occurring on June 5, 2015.

Minnesota will enjoy a season-long, five-game homestand from July 16-30 (vs. Phoenix, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York). The Lynx will also have one four-game homestand from June 29-July 6 (vs. Connecticut, Washington, Golden State and Chicago) and two three-game homestands: May 21-27 (vs. Dallas, Connecticut and Seattle) and June 14-21 (vs. Los Angeles and Las Vegas).

The most consecutive road games this season for the Lynx is one string of four contests from July 9-14 (at Phoenix, Los Angeles and Chicago), and two three-game road trips from August 19-22 (at New York, Atlanta and Indiana) and September 4-9 (at Las Vegas, Golden State and Indiana). Minnesota will also have five stretches of two consecutive road games, including the season opener: May 16-18 (at Dallas and Los Angeles), May 30-June 1 (at Phoenix and Golden State), June 8-11 (at Dallas and Seattle), June 24-27 (at Washington and Atlanta) and August 2-5 (at Las Vegas and Seattle).

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will take place for the fifth season. With the addition of Golden State, the reconfigured structure for the WNBA's in-season tournament will consist of each Western Conference team playing a total of six Commissioner's Cup games and each Eastern Conference team will play five. All games played during the 17-day period from June 1-17 will be Commissioner's Cup qualifying games. The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a half-a-million-dollar prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase on Tuesday, July 1.

The AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025, the 21st All-Star Game in league history, will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. More information about the AT&T WNBA All-Star to come at a later date.

Lynx 2025 Opponent Breakdown

Dallas (H: 5/21, 9/1; A: 5/16, 6/8); Las Vegas (H: 6/17, 7/25; A: 8/2, 9/4); Golden State (H: 7/5, 9/11; A: 6/1, 9/6), Los Angeles (H: 6/14, 6/21; A: 5/18, 7/10); Phoenix (H: 6/3, 7/16; A: 5/30, 7/9); Seattle (H: 5/27, 8/28; A: 6/11, 8/5).

Atlanta (H: 7/27; A: 6/27, 8/21); Chicago (H: 7/6, 7/22; A: 7/12, 7/14); Connecticut (H: 5/23, 6/29; A: 8/30); Indiana (H: 8/24; A: 8/22, 9/9); New York (H: 7/30, 8/16; A: 8/10, 8/19); Washington (H: 7/3, 8/8; A: 6/24).

Minnesota Lynx 2025 Regular Season Schedule

May Fri. 16 at Dallas 6:30 PM

Sun. 18 at Los Angeles 5:00 PM

Wed. 21 Dallas 7:00 PM

Fri. 23 Connecticut 6:30 PM

Tue. 27 Seattle 7:00 PM

Fri. 30 at Phoenix 9:00 PM

June Sun. 1 at Golden State 7:30 PM CC

Tue. 3 Phoenix 7:00 PM CC

Sun. 8 at Dallas 3:00 PM CC

Wed. 11 at Seattle 9:00 PM CC

Sat. 14 Los Angeles 12:00 PM CC

Tue. 17 Las Vegas 7:00 PM CC

Sat. 21 Los Angeles 7:00 PM

Tue. 24 at Washington 7:00 PM

Fri. 27 at Atlanta 6:30 PM

Sun. 29 Connecticut 6:00 PM

July Thu. 3 Washington 7:00 PM

Sat. 5 Golden State 7:00 PM

Sun. 6 Chicago 6:00 PM

Wed. 9 at Phoenix 2:30 PM

Thu. 10 at Los Angeles 2:00 PM

Sat. 12 at Chicago 12:00 PM

Mon. 14 at Chicago 7:00 PM

Wed. 16 Phoenix 12:00 PM

Tue. 22 Chicago 7:00 PM

Fri. 25 Las Vegas 6:30 PM

Sun. 27 Atlanta 6:00 PM

Wed. 30 New York 7:00 PM

Aug. Sat. 2 at Las Vegas 2:00 PM

Tue. 5 at Seattle 9:00 PM

Fri. 8 Washington 6:30 PM

Sun. 10 at New York 2:00 PM

Sat. 16 New York DAY

Tue. 19 at New York 6:00 PM

Thu. 21 at Atlanta 6:30 PM

Fri. 22 at Indiana 6:30 PM

Sun. 24 Indiana 6:00 PM

Thu. 28 Seattle 7:00 PM

Sat. 30 at Connecticut 6:00 PM

Sept. Mon. 1 Dallas 7:00 PM

Thu. 4 at Las Vegas 9:00 PM

Sat. 6 at Golden State 7:30 PM

Tue. 9 at Indiana 6:30 PM

Thu. 11 Golden State 7:00 PM

CC - Commissioner's Cup

All times Central

Dates and times subject to change

