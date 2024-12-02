Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. - The new look Atlanta Dream will tip off the 2025 season on May 16th, the WNBA announced today.

The Dream will start their 18th season on the road against the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever before welcoming the Fever, and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, to Atlanta for the home opener on May 22nd.

Excitement is at an all-time high for the Dream as they welcome one of the winningest coaches in women's college basketball, Karl Smesko, to the sideline. The Dream return two WNBA All-Stars, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as a young core of talent that is looking to build off the last two postseason berths.

In 2024, the Dream became only the second team in WNBA history to sell out all 20 home games, including two games of more than 17,000 fans in State Farm Arena. It was the second consecutive year that the team led the league in sellouts.

"I've been energized by the incredible passion of Dream players and fans since being announced as coach of this team," said Smesko. "The way this community has embraced the Dream is one of the reasons I was eager to take this role and I can't wait to step onto the court alongside this team in front of a sold-out arena."

The 2025 WNBA regular season expands to a 44-game format with the addition of the league's 13th franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, who will visit Atlanta twice during their inaugural season. The Dream will host defending WNBA champions New York Liberty on June 29th and August 23rd.

The Dream will play 15 of their 22 home games between Thursday and Sunday, with their longest homestands being four games each, taking place in June and August.

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, the WNBA's annual in-season competition, is set to return for its third consecutive season in 2025. The Dream will play all five of their games consecutively during June.

The Atlanta Dream are currently scheduled to play all home games in Gateway Center Arena in 2025.

To reveal the 2025 schedule, the Dream lean into a beloved tradition. "The Cookout," is a familiar reference to Atlantans and is deeply rooted in Southern culture where food, music, and community come together. The video blends the camaraderie of a backyard gathering with the anticipation of a new WNBA season. It's a nod to Atlanta's culture, and a celebration of connection and community that also surrounds women's basketball.

Special appearances by Atlanta-based music acts Omeretta the Great, Fabo, Goldyard and MK XYZ highlight the video along with Atlanta Dream player Nia Coffey and other special surprise guests.

"From our founding nearly 20 years ago, the Dream have embraced the unique culture and heartbeat of this amazing community," said Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. "As we enter a new era of Dream basketball, we want to highlight the deep connection between our team, our fans and the community, inviting everyone to be part of something bigger-a season that's as dynamic as Atlanta itself."

2025 ATLANTA DREAM TICKET INFORMATION

Fans can find the entire schedule on www.AtlantaDream.com. Dream season tickets are expected to be sold out within the next few weeks, so fans are encouraged to sign up now for the Dream Elite Priority Waiting List, as it is the only way to purchase season tickets for 2025.

Fans will also be given the option to gain early access to tickets for the biggest games in 2025 by signing up for the single game presale. The Dream sold out all 20 of their regular season home games in 2024, so these two lists are the best opportunities to get the tickets fans want.

