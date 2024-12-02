Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will tip off the 2025 regular season schedule at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET. The expanded 44-game regular-season schedule for the 2025 season can be viewed here.

A select number of single game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also join the season ticket waitlist by visiting FeverBasketball.com. Preseason game dates and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The longest homestand of the 2025 regular season for Indiana will be a five-game stretch at Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning Thursday, July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. and ending with a matchup against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13 at 1 p.m. The Wings currently own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The fifth year of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup will begin for the Fever on Tuesday, June 3 against the Washington Mystics. Indiana's full Commissioner's Cup schedule in 2025 will feature:

vs. Washington - June 3 - 7 p.m. ET

at Chicago - June 7 - 7 p.m. ET

at Atlanta - June 10 - 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. New York - June 14 - 3 p.m. ET

vs. Connecticut - June 17 - 7 p.m. ET

Indiana's first regular-season matchup against the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Thursday, June 19 at Chase Center. The Valkyries will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time Wednesday, July 9 at Noon ET. Before the home Commissioner's Cup matchup, the Fever will also host the defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Fever will play back-to-back road games Tuesday, July 15 at Connecticut and Wednesday, July 16 at New York before hosting WNBA All-Star Weekend beginning on July 18 in Indianapolis.

