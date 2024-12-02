Can't Miss Matchups for Valkyries Inaugural Season at Chase Center

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The WNBA has released its 2025 schedule and Golden State Valkyries fans can mark their calendars for some can't-miss matchups in their historic inaugural campaign. Among the high-caliber opponents gracing the Chase Center floor are reigning three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, reigning Rookie of the Year and MVP finalist Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, defending WNBA Champions New York Liberty, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and WNBA Finalist Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx and record-setting rookie Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Whenever the NBA's Golden State Warriors play teams in California - Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers - those games seem to carry an extra intensity. Fans can expect no different with the Valkyries sharing the WNBA's California landscape with the Los Angeles Sparks, beginning on opening night.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces:

A'ja Wilson has accomplished about everything a WNBA star can dream of - three MVPs, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two championships, Finals MVP - the list goes on and on. The 28-year-old center is firmly in her prime and is one of the most versatile players in league history. Wilson led the league in points per game (26.9 PPG) and blocks per game (2.6 BPG), ranked second in rebounds per game (11.9 RPG) and tied for fourth in steals per game (1.8 SPG) last season. Despite all her recent success, which includes a unanimous MVP nod last season, Wilson will likely carry a chip on her shoulder heading into 2025 as her Aces were prevented from a three-peat, losing to the eventual champion Liberty in the second round.

Valkyries home games vs. Aces: June 7 (Commissioner's Cup), Aug. 6

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever:

Caitlin Clark has been at the forefront of the next generation of women's basketball with her talent and impact transitioning seamlessly from college to the pros. Clark was one vote shy of a unanimous Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in MVP voting last season. In her first season with the Fever, she led the worst team in the Eastern Conference the year before to the playoffs, winning seven more games. Clark led the WNBA in assists per game (8.4) and tied for seventh in points per game (19.2). She is among the best distance shooters and playmakers in the game.

Valkyries home games vs. Fever: June 19, Aug. 31

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones: 2024 WNBA Champions New York Liberty

The New York Liberty won their first championship in franchise history last season, led by MVP finalist Breanna Stewart, sharpshooting playmaker Sabrina Ionescu and reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling best-of-five series that went the distance, including two games decided in overtime. The frontcourt of 6'6 Jones and 6'4 Stewart gives New York stellar rim protection and Ionescu - the Bay Area native - gives them dynamic offense as a top-10 scorer (18.2 PPG; 9th) and facilitator (6.2 APG; 5th).

Valkyries home games vs. Liberty: June 25, Sept. 2

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx:

Naphessa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx within one win of their fifth championship in franchise history. Collier won the Defensive Player of the Year and finished second in MVP voting last season. She joined MVP finalists A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart as the only players to finish top-10 in points per game and blocks per game, averaging 20.4 points (5th) and 1.4 blocks (t-6th). The Lynx won 75 percent of their regular season games last season (30-10 record) and aspire to complete their championship quest next season.

Valkyries home games vs. Lynx: June. 1 (Commissioner's Cup), Sept. 6

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky:

Angel Reese established herself as one of the WNBA's top rookies, finishing second only behind Caitlin Clark in Rookie of the Year voting and significantly outplaying her draft position at seventh overall. Reese set a plethora of records, grabbing the most total rebounds (446) and offensive rebounds (172) in a season in league history, while recording the most double-doubles ever for a rookie (26). Reese had a record-setting streak of 15 straight games with a double-double and averaged one for the season (13.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG), joining the MVP A'ja Wilson as the only players to do so last season. She has immediately become the face of the franchise with her vocal leadership and hustle/intensity. She's also one of the pioneers of the next generation of the game.

Valkyries home game vs. Sky: June 27

Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks:

The Los Angeles Sparks drafted two future centerpieces in the 2024 Draft, selecting 6'4 two-way big Cameron Brink second overall and 6'2 forward Rickea Jackson fourth overall. Brink played just 15 games in her rookie campaign before tearing her ACL but established herself as one of the league's top rim protectors, ranking second in blocks per game (2.3). Jackson played in all 40 games, ranking third among rookies in scoring (13.4 PPG). The Sparks secured the second pick in the 2025 Draft and will add another top prospect to their promising young core. Golden State will host Los Angeles for their first-ever game, sparking their battles with their So-Cal counterparts.

Valkyries home games vs. Sparks: May 16, Aug. 9

