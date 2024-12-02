New York Liberty Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have announced their 2025 regular season schedule, presented by Ticketmaster. New York will open its 2025 campaign at Barclays Center against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May 17 where the team will commemorate its first title in franchise history. The home opener will be followed by a pair of road games against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, May 22 and Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 24.

The Liberty's regular season features a record-breaking 44 games, including 22 home games, with WNBA All-Star weekend set to take place from July 18-19 in Indianapolis, Ind. Additionally, the Liberty will look to qualify for their third consecutive Commissioner's Cup Championship, scheduled on Tuesday, July 1.

New York's schedule features four contests against the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural WNBA season, including consecutive home games on Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 29 at Barclays Center. The Liberty will also play host to the Minnesota Lynx twice in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals on Sunday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 19.

This season, 12 of the Liberty's 22 home games will be played from Thursday to Sunday, and New York will host five afternoon contests at Barclays Center.

New York's longest homestand at Barclays Center will span eight total games between July 3-26, while their longest road trip will be played between June 22-29 with stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Atlanta. The Liberty will also have another four-game road trip from July 28-August 3 in Dallas, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

To unveil the team's 2025 schedule, the Liberty's renowned mascot, Ellie the Elephant, starred in " Ellie Tells The Truth " where she underwent a lie detector test about her fellow WNBA mascots to reveal each home matchup in Brooklyn. The full video is available here.

Coming off the historic 2024 season, there are more ways to become a New York Liberty season ticketholder than ever before, including plans beginning at just $25 per game. Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

