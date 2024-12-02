Dallas Wings Unveil 2025 Schedule

Arlington, TX - The WNBA announced the 2025 regular season schedule on Monday, which features each team playing 44 games between mid-May through the second week of September.

The Dallas Wings tip off their 2025 slate at home on May 16 when they host the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Two changes of note from the 2024 season include an increase of games from 40 to 44, along with the addition of a new team in the Golden State Valkyries. The Wings will face the Valkyries four times in 2025, with their first meeting set for June 17 at CPC.

In addition to Golden State and the rest of the Western Conference teams, Dallas will also face the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream four times. The Wings recently won the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in April's Draft, adding more intrigue for when Dallas and Indiana, who had the two most recent No. 1 selections, go toe-to-toe in Texas on June 27.

The Wings will play three-game series against the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty, along with the Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky.

The Dallas Wings announced last week that the team sold out of Season Ticket Memberships for the second straight year and in record time. Dallas announced a season ticket sellout for 2024 in April prior to last season, achieving the feat for the 2025 campaign five months quicker. The remaining seats inside College Park Center have all been designated for single-game or group tickets, which will go on sale at a later date.

The Dallas Wings have made a number of headlines lately, most recently winning the WNBA Draft Lottery and securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft. Additionally, the Wings announced the hiring of WNBA veteran leader Curt Miller as Executive Vice President and General Manager. Miller is currently leading the search for the next Dallas Wings head coach.

Television and streaming information for the 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

2025 Dallas Wings Schedule Notes

The Wings will start (May 16 vs. Minnesota) and end (Sept. 11 vs. Phoenix) the regular season at home for the first time since 2010 - Dallas last played its regular season finale at home in 2021

The longest stretch of consecutive road games is four, occurring twice - May 21 (@ MIN), May 24 (@ ATL), May 27 (@ CON), May 29 (@ CHI); and Aug. 29 (@ ATL), Sept. 1 (@ MIN), Sept. 4 (@ GSV), and Sept. 7 (@ LA)

The longest stretch of consecutive home games is also four, occurring twice - Just 24 (ATL), June 27 (IND), June 28 (WAS) and July 3 (PHX); and July 27 (LVA), July 28 (NYL), July 30 (ATL) and Aug. 1 (IND)

The Wings have two sets of back-to-back games, both being at home - June 27 vs. Indiana & June 28 vs. Washington; July 27 vs. Las Vegas & July 28 vs. New York

The Wings' Commissioner's Cup games will run June 3 through June 17, beginning with a road trip to Seattle

The Wings will play four out of their first six games on the road, and four out of their final five contests also away from College Park Center

Dallas will face the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty three times in 2025, including twice in Texas - July 28 (H), Aug. 5 (A), Aug. 8 (H)

The most popular day of the week for Wings games is Friday, with 11 games scheduled for that day; Sunday also remains popular with eight games, followed by Tuesday and Wednesday with seven apiece, Monday and Thursday with four each, and Saturday with three

2025 Dallas Wings Opponent Breakdown

Atlanta Dream (4): Home: June 24, July 30; Away: May 24, Aug. 29

Chicago Sky (3): Home: May 31; Away: May 29, July 9

Connecticut Sun (3): Home : Aug. 27; Away: May 27, June 20

Golden State Valkyries (4): Home: June 17, Aug. 24; Away: July 25, Sept. 4

Indiana Fever (4): Home: June 27, Aug. 1; Away: July 13, Aug. 12

Las Vegas Aces (4): Home: July 16, July 27; Away: June 13, Aug. 17

Los Angeles Sparks (4): Home: June 6, Aug. 15; Away: Aug. 20, Sept. 7

Minnesota Lynx (4): Home: May 16, June 8; Away: May 21, Sept. 1

New York Liberty (3): Home: July 28, Aug. 8; Away: Aug. 5

Phoenix Mercury (4): Home: July 3, Sept. 11; Away: June 11, July 7

Seattle Storm (4): Home: May 19, Aug. 22; Away: June 3, July 22

Washington Mystics (3): Home: June 28, Aug. 10; Away: June 22

