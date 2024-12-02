Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its 2025 WNBA regular season schedule, which will feature 44 games, up from 40 in the previous two seasons. The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener.

Tickets to the home opener are on sale now at mercury.wnba.com/single-game-tickets. Single-game tickets for all other Mercury home games will be available for purchase at upcoming dates.

The 2025 WNBA regular season will run from May 16 to Sept. 11. The Mercury will host eight of its first 11 games at home before playing 12 of the next 17 on the road, including a season-long five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams from July 25 - Aug. 3. The team's longest homestand will be a four-game stretch from Aug. 5 - 15.

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase returns for a fifth year in 2025. During the in-season tournament, each team will play one game against each of its in-conference opponents from June 1-17. The Mercury will face the Golden State Valkyries (June 5), Seattle Storm (June 7) and Dallas Wings (June 11) at home, and the Los Angeles Sparks (June 1), Minnesota Lynx (June 3) and Las Vegas Aces (June 15) on the road in Commissioner's Cup play. The team from each conference with the top record in Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday, July 1.

The Mercury's preseason schedule and the team's local and national broadcast schedules will be announced at later dates.

