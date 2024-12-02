Las Vegas Aces Open Play at New York on Saturday, May 17

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The WNBA today released its 2025 schedule, and the Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for a third WNBA title at New York on Saturday, May 17. It is the first of two road games to start the 2025 regular season for the Aces, who follow their 2024 WNBA Semifinals rematch against the Liberty with a Tuesday, May 20, clash against the Sun at Connecticut. The Aces will then host the Washington Mystics in their May 23 home opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The WNBA expanded to 13 teams, welcoming the Golden State Valkyries in 2025, and upped the regular season to 44 games from 40 games played in each of the past two seasons.

The WNBA's national and local broadcast and streaming schedules will be released at a later date.

Introduced in 2021, the Commissioner's Cup is an in-season tournament pitting conference rivals against each other during the first half of the regular season. The Aces six Commissioner's Cup games will be played from June 1-17 and include the following contests: Las Vegas at Seattle (6/1), at Golden State (6/7), at home versus Los Angeles (6/11), Dallas (6/13) and Phoenix (6/15), and their final Cup game will be at Minnesota (6/17). The team from each conference with the top record in Cup games will compete for a lucrative prize pool in the championship game on July 1. The Aces won the 2022 Commissioner's Cup and advanced to the 2023 Cup Finals.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted by Indiana on Saturday, July 19.

On Sept. 13, 2024, the Aces announced that the team was sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, making them the first team in WNBA history to sell out season ticket allotments in back-to-back seasons, as well as the first to do so before the conclusion of the previous year's campaign. Fans interested in adding their names to a wait list for may do so by visiting the Las Vegas Aces website. Additionally, there will be a limited number of tickets for individual games available to the public early in 2025.

Aces fans who purchased 2024 season ticket memberships renewed at a rate of 92%, and the remaining 8% of 2025 memberships were sold to those on the Las Vegas Aces season ticket waitlist. In addition to receiving early access to season tickets when they become available, benefits of being on the waitlist include priority access to regular season single-game tickets, discounts on the Aces online shop and access to select Aces events.

Additional Schedule Notes

The final three home games, Minnesota on Sept. 4 and Chicago on Sept. 7 and 9, will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces play each team four times, except for Atlanta, Chicago, Indiana and New York, which they will face just three times.

The Aces longest road trip is five games when the Aces will travel to Phoenix, Indiana, Connecticut, New York and Washington from June 29-July 10. Last season's longest road trip was four games.

The longest home stand this year is four games, June 20-26 against Seattle, Indiana, Connecticut and Washington. Last year's longest stretch at home was four games to start the season.

Five of the first seven games are on the road.

The Aces play six of seven games on the road from June 29-July 16.

Las Vegas has three sets of back-to-back games-at home against Connecticut (6/25) and Washington (6/26); at Indiana (7/24) and at Minnesota (7/25) to start a four-game road swing; and at home against Minnesota (8/2) and Golden State (8/3).

