Storm Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

SEATTLE - The 2025 Seattle Storm season presented by Symetra tips off on Saturday, May 17 when the Storm visits the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm opens the 2025 season with a two-game road trip against Phoenix and Dallas before heading home for the Storm's Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish on Friday, May 23. The Storm hosts the Phoenix Mercury for the second of four games between the two teams.

The Storm goes on nine total road trips this season to account for 22 away games. The longest road trip is five games total, starting in Chicago on August 19 and concluding in Minnesota on August 28. The Storm's longest home stand is four games in a row, happening twice during the season, once in July and again to close out the regular season in September.

The Storm plays each of the Western conference teams once, and Las Vegas twice during the 2025 Commissioner's Cup campaign, spanning June 1-17. The Commissioner's Cup final game will be on July 1 at the site of the team with the best record.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend is July 18-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 21st WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Saturday, July 19, with the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge taking place on Friday, July 18.

More information on television and streaming broadcast options will be made available at a future date.

The Storm has already seen record renewals for 2025 season tickets, and tickets are going fast. Join the club and be a Storm 360 Season Ticket member at http://www.stormbasketball.com/, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622). Sign up for the mini plans priority list by emailing tickets@stormbasketball.com. Single game tickets will be on sale in Spring 2025.

ADDITIONAL 2025 SCHEDULE NOTES:

- The WNBA Regular Season starts on May 17 and concludes on September 9.

- Of its 44 games, Seattle plays four games each against the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, and the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm will play three games each against the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics.

- The Storm hosts the WNBA Champions New York Liberty twice, the first time on Sunday, June 22 and again on Friday, September 5. The Storm plays in New York on July 6.

- Storm fans have two chances to see the 2025 No. 1 draft pick and the Dallas Wings in Seattle, on June 3 and July 22.

- The newest addition to the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries, visits Seattle twice, on July 16 and September 9, for the Storm's last game of the regular season.

- 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and the Aces visit Seattle twice early in the season, the first game being May 25 and the second being June 1.

- 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Fever visit Seattle twice, the first being on June 24 and the second on August 3.

- WNBA All-Time leading scorer Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury come to Seattle twice, the first visit set for May 23 (Opening Night presented by Providence Swedish) and again on August 17.

- Seattle will host a total of 10 Friday night games during the 2025 regular season.

- Month by month breakdown:

o May - three away, three home

o June - five away, six home

o July - six away, four home

o August - eight away, six home

o September - three home

FULL SCHEDULE (highlight = away)

17-May Saturday Phoenix

19-May Monday Dallas

23-May Friday Phoenix

25-May Sunday Las Vegas

27-May Tuesday Minnesota

30-May Friday Atlanta

1-Jun Sunday Las Vegas

3-Jun Tuesday Dallas

7-Jun Saturday Phoenix

11-Jun Wednesday Minnesota

14-Jun Saturday Golden State

17-Jun Tuesday Los Angeles

20-Jun Friday Las Vegas

22-Jun Sunday New York

24-Jun Tuesday Indiana

27-Jun Friday Connecticut

29-Jun Sunday Golden State

3-Jul Thursday Atlanta

6-Jul Sunday New York

9-Jul Wednesday Connecticut

11-Jul Friday Connecticut

13-Jul Sunday Washington

16-Jul Wednesday Golden State

22-Jul Tuesday Dallas

24-Jul Thursday Chicago

26-Jul Saturday Washington

28-Jul Monday Connecticut

1-Aug Friday Los Angeles

3-Aug Sunday Indiana

5-Aug Tuesday Minnesota

8-Aug Friday Las Vegas

10-Aug Sunday Los Angeles

13-Aug Wednesday Atlanta

15-Aug Friday Atlanta

17-Aug Sunday Phoenix

19-Aug Tuesday Chicago

22-Aug Friday Dallas

24-Aug Sunday Washington

26-Aug Tuesday Indiana

28-Aug Thursday Minnesota

30-Aug Saturday Chicago

1-Sep Monday Los Angeles

5-Sep Friday New York

9-Sep Tuesday Golden State

