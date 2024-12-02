Washington Mystics Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Women's National Basketball Association announced today the 2025 regular season schedule. The Washington Mystics will tip off the season at home versus the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. The 2025 Mystics season is presented by Capital One.

During the 2025 WNBA season, teams will play an all-time high 44 games, an increase from the 40-game seasons for the past two years. A copy of the Mystics' full schedule is attached, and a link to the Mystics schedule release video can be found here.

The Mystics will open the season with four of their first five games on the road, including a visit to the newest WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, May 21. The Mystics will close the regular season at New York on Tuesday, September 9.

The Mystics' longest homestand will take place immediately following the All-Star break from July 22-31 when they host Los Angeles to start and concludes with Golden State's first visit to Washington.

Washington will also play three back-to-back matchups in 2025, including two home-home matchups against the Seattle Storm (July 26) and Phoenix Mercury (July 27), as well as the Las Vegas Aces (August 23) and the Seattle Storm (August 24).

The team's longest road trips, spanning four games each, will occur twice in 2025 from May 18-25 and August 3-10. The team's lone away-away back-to-back will be at Golden State (August 30) and Los Angeles (August 31) in the team's second back-to-back of August.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will return for its fifth consecutive season. Every team will play one game against each of the other teams in its conference, which will be a total of five games for each Eastern Conference team. The two teams (one Eastern Conference and one Western Conference) with the best qualifying records will play in the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, July 1. Washington will play three qualifying games at home and two on the road against Eastern Conference opponents spanning from June 3-17.

All Mystics home games, with the exception of the team's contest against the Chicago Sky on July 8, will be played at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Washington's 11:30 a.m. matchup versus the Sky will be played at EagleBank Arena for the team's annual Camp Day game.

The Mystics' full preseason schedule, along with theme nights and promotions, will be released at a later date.

Fans interested in partial plans or single game tickets can call 877-DC-HOOP1 or email ticketsales@washmystics.com to order when those tickets go on-sale.

