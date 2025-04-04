WNBA Champion Elena Delle Donne Retires

WASHINGTON, DC - WNBA Champion and two-time Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne has announced her retirement. She was part of the celebrated 2013 WNBA Draft class and was selected with the second overall pick by the Chicago Sky. Washington acquired Delle Donne before the 2017 WNBA season and by 2019, she led the team to its first Championship in franchise history. Delle Donne will now step away from the court but will stay close to the game. She'll serve as a special advisor to Monumental Basketball.

"After much thought, conversations with family, and soul searching I have finally come to the decision to walk away from playing basketball," announced Delle Donne. "It was amazing to look back on all the special teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the incredible fans that have accompanied me on this journey. Thankful does not begin to describe how I am now feeling. This game has given me so much and I am excited to be able to continue to compete and partake in the pursuit of winning, albeit in a different role with Monumental Basketball."

In a career spanning 10 seasons, Delle Donne established her greatness by becoming the first player to earn MVP honors with two different franchises (Chicago Sky; 2015, Washington Mystics; 2019). In 2021, she was named to the WNBA's 25 greatest and most influential players in league history as part of the WNBA's 25th anniversary celebration. Additionally, she was a member of Team USA that captured gold during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

"Elena Delle Donne has been a transformative force for the Washington Mystics and women's basketball," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis. "A champion and MVP on and off the court, her legacy as a player, leader, and ambassador will leave a permanent mark on the game, and on generations of young women, for years to come. We'll miss her on the court. But we're glad she'll still be with us, shaping the next chapter for Monumental Basketball and all we're building. Elena's impact has been immeasurable, and we're eager to see how she'll keep pushing the game, just in a different way."

A seven-time All-Star, Delle Donne set numerous milestones throughout her career. In the 2019 season, she became the first WNBA player to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club, a feat that still stands today. While leading the Mystics to their championship season, she helped the team set several franchise and, at that time, WNBA records: highest points per game average in franchise history (89.3), highest free throw percentage in a season in WNBA history (87.5), and most assists per game (21.9) in WNBA history.

"One of the greatest players of all time, and one of only two named Most Valuable Player for two different franchises. Elena knows what individual greatness and team success look like," stated Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger. "She understands winning, and she knows how to elevate athletes, a team, and an organization. We are so fortunate that Elena wants to spend part of her next chapter giving back to basketball, contributing to the development and achievements of our program, and continuing to enrich our community. Congratulations to Elena on an extraordinary playing career, thank you for serving as a role model to so many, and welcome home!"

From 2013 to 2023, Delle Donne was named to both the 2013 All-Rookie First Team and 2013 All-WNBA Second Team, along with four All-WNBA First Team selections (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018). She holds career averages of 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Considered one of the best free throw shooters in basketball, Delle Donne finished her career with a free throw shooting percentage of 93.7% throughout her career.

The Delaware native attended the University of Delaware where she was a two-time AP All-America.

