Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Broadcast Team

April 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced their 2025 broadcast team today, which includes the addition of WNBA Champion Tiffany Bias Patmon. A former player for the Dallas Wings, Bias Patmon will serve as the team's sideline reporter, joining veteran play-by-play voice Ron Thulin, NCAA and WNBA champion Fran Harris, and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. Emmy award winner Bob Steinfeld also returns as the Wings executive producer.

In February, the Wings announced a landmark broadcast rights agreement with TEGNA's KFAA in Dallas, making the station the exclusive local television partner of the Dallas Wings. The WNBA and Wings unveiled the 2025 broadcast schedule just over two weeks ago, which includes 28 regular-season games available on KFAA, which will feature the talent team announced today.

Bias Patmon spent four seasons in the WNBA (2014-16, 2019) after being drafted 17 th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. She was a member of the Mercury's 2014 WNBA Championship-winning squad which went 29-5, setting a record for most wins in a season at the time. Midway through the 2016 season, Bias Patmon signed with the Dallas Wings, appearing in 10 games. The 5-7 guard also spent time with the New York Liberty during the 2019 season.

A native of Kansas, Bias Patmon graduated from Oklahoma State University as a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big 12 pick during her time in Stillwater, earning a degree in Business and Sports Management. She finished her career with 1,623 points, 791 assists and 295 steals in 133 games played, and was recently named to the Big 12 Alumni Council which was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12's most notable student-athlete alumni as the Conference enters a new era.

Since retiring from playing, Bias Patmon served as co-founder of Camp Exposure, a faith-based, holistic athlete development organization with a mission to empower athletes to discover their identity, purpose, and worth beyond sports. She has collaborated with the Big 12 in developing engaging social media content and leading "Time outs with Tiffany presented by Sprouts," highlighting storylines across the league. Bias Patmon has served as a sideline reporter at the Big 12 Tournament, while also appearing on its pre- and postgame shows.

Thulin is entering his 10 th season as the play-by-play voice of the Wings. Thulin's broadcast resume includes the NBA on TNT, the San Antonio Spurs, the Atlanta Hawks, FOX Sports and Stadium handling college football, along with Big 12 and ACC basketball. He has also been part of numerous Olympic games calling Alpine events, men's and women's basketball and gymnastics.

Harris is entering her second season as the primary analyst for the Wings after calling over 20 games for the team in 2024. She was a standout at the University of Texas, where she led the Longhorns to their first and only NCAA Championship title in 1986 with the first perfect season in women's NCAA history, going 34-0. She went on to play for USA Basketball, winning gold at the Jones Cup, FIBA World Championships and Pan American Games. In addition to a successful international playing career in Italy and Switzerland, Harris played for the WNBA's Houston Comets in the league's inaugural season as the Comets won the first-ever WNBA Championship.

Harris began a successful career in television with Lifetime Television following her time in the WNBA. Most recently, she has called games as a play-by-play announcer and color analyst for ESPN, SEC Network and the Longhorn Network. Harris is a serial entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank with her sports drink, Electra. The author of books on business, entertainment and women's basketball, she is set to release "A League of Our Own," a documentary about women's professional basketball, in 2025. She's Owner/Operator of The Athletic Club, a portfolio of indoor and outdoor sports complexes in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex.

Lieberman, an official team ambassador of the Wings, will also serve as an analyst this season. A two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and two-time collegiate national champion and two-time Wade Trophy winner, which signifies the National Player of the Year, Lieberman played basketball professionally for over 20 years. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996, individually, in 2023 as a part of the 1976 Women's Olympic team and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. The Old Dominion legend was the first-ever draft pick by the Dallas Diamonds of the Women's Professional Basketball League in 1980. She also played professionally in the WNBA in its inaugural season with the Phoenix Mercury at the age of 39 and then-Detroit Shock at the age of 50, being oldest player in WNBA history to play.

Following her playing career, Lieberman has served as a head coach for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA, head coach for the Dallas Mavericks G-League affiliate the Texas Legends, the second female assistant in NBA history in 2015 with the Sacramento Kings, and currently the first female head coach in the BIG3. Lieberman led the BIG3's Power to a championship and was named Coach of the Year, becoming the first-ever female to do so. She also currently serves as an NBA studio analyst for the Dallas Maverick on MavsTV.

Steinfeld is a 10-time Emmy award winning sports television producer having produced and or directed local, regional, and national network sports television since the early 1980s. During that time, he has covered Major League Baseball, NBA, WNBA - including its inaugural season, college basketball, college football, NCAA Championship events, and World Cup Soccer, along with four decades of the Cotton Bowl Classic and three summer Olympic Games. He also produced the first two WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Games on Prime. Networks Steinfeld has produced or directed for include ESPN, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox Sports networks, Bally Sports, and the NBA.

In addition to his Emmy Awards and additional five nominations, Steinfeld has also received a national Cable Ace Award nomination for Outstanding Programming Achievement and five Telly Awards, among many other accolades. He recently authored his first book which explores his career producing major sporting events, 3...2...1...We're On The Air! Steinfeld has been the Wings executive producer since 2017.

The Wings tip off the 2025 regular season on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx in a game airing on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.