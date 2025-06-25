Wings Clamp down on Atlanta

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings knocked off the Atlanta Dream 68-55 Tuesday night at a sold-out College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The Wings held the Dream to a season-low 55 points, including a 2025 quarter-low 10 points in the opening 10 minutes. The win was Dallas' third in its last four games. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with a team-high 21 points, while Li Yueru tallied a double-double with 10 points and a career-best 15 boards. Atlanta, which entered the contest as winners of five of its last six, falls to 10-5 on the year, while Dallas improves to 4-12.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Ogunbowale (21) Yueru (15) Ogunbowale, Bueckers (4)

Atlanta Howard (23) Howard (8) Hillmon (3)

First Quarter: Dallas 19, Atlanta 10

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Kaila Charles, NaLyssa Smith and Li Yueru for the first time. DiJonai Carrington was ruled out prior to the game, missing her second straight contest due to a rib injury.

Yueru led the Wings in the first, putting up eight points and five rebounds - both season highs for a quarter and half for Yueru. The Wings bench outscored the Atlanta reserves 5-0, with Myisha Hines-Allen and Aziaha James scoring.

Dallas held Atlanta to its lowest scoring quarter of the season with just 10 points.

Second Quarter: Dallas 12, Atlanta 19

Atlanta closed within two with just over a minute left in the first half, going on a 12-4 run after Dallas saw its lead swell to 10 at the midway point of the quarter. Ogunbowale posted six second-quarter points while Bueckers added four. Rhyne Howard scored eight for the Dream, including a 2-2 clip from three. The Wings entered the half leading 31-29.

Third Quarter: Dallas 19, Atlanta 11

Dallas opened the third on a 9-1 run with Bueckers, Yueru, Smith and Ogunbowale all scoring during the stretch to give the Wings a 10-point lead, 40-30, with seven minutes left in the quarter. Atlanta got no closer than five in the third as Dallas kept its foot on the gas, outscoring the Dream 19-11 in the frame. Ogunbowale scored seven, including a 5-5 clip from the free-throw line, while James added four. The Wings held a 10-point advantage, 50-40, after three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 18, Atlanta 15

Ogunbowale and the Wings put the exclamation point on the game in the fourth as she added six more points, while Hines-Allen chipped in five to help seal the win. The Dream got no closer than eight in the quarter as Dallas maintained a double-digit advantage through much of the final 10 minutes.

In addition to Ogunbowale and Yueru, Bueckers (12) and James (11) also finished in double figures. Hines-Allen added eight points off 3-6 shooting, while Kaila Charles corralled eight rebounds. NaLyssa Smith registered three blocks. The Wings bench outscored Atlanta's 21-5.

The Wings finished shooting a 37.9-percent mark from the field, 15.4-percent from three and 88.9-percent from the charity stripe; Atlanta went 23.4-percent, 20.6-percent and 72-percent, respectively. Dallas won the rebounding battle 44-37 and dominated points in the paint, 30-14.

Following Tuesday's win, the Wings will host the Indiana Fever on Friday in downtown Dallas at American Airlines Center. One of the most anticipated games of the season features a showdown between the three most recent No. 1 WNBA Draft selections, including the Wings' Paige Bueckers and Indiana's Caitlin Clark. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.