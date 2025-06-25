Mystics vs. Lynx Postgame Notes - June 24, 2025

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics 68 - Lynx 64

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (68) Austin (19) Iriafen (11) Melbourne (5)

Lynx (64) Smith (26) Shepard (15) Shepard, Williams (4)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of today's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Earlier today, Shakira Austin was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 16 to June 22. She followed up the honor by leading the team with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Tonight marks her third consecutive game with 15+ points and 5+ rebounds - the longest such streak of her career.

Austin is averaging 22.7 points over her last three games.

Sug Sutton added 12 points and a career-high four steals in the win.

It was her second game this season with 10+ points and 3+ steals (last: 5/16/25 vs. Atlanta)

Sutton has recorded multiple steals in three of the last four games.

She has made two or more three-pointers in three of the last four contests.

Tonight also marked her first stretch of consecutive double-digit scoring games as a Mystic.

Kiki Iriafen notched her fifth double-double of the season, posting 11 points and a team-best 11 rebounds.

She leads all WNBA rookies with five double-doubles and is tied for third-most overall in the league.

Sonia Citron recorded two steals, extending her streak of consecutive games with a steal to seven.

Her streak is the second-longest this season, trailing only Paige Bueckers' 10-game streak.

Citron has tallied multiple steals in five of the last six game.

Additional Notes:

The Mystics have won three of their last four games.

Tonight's win was Washington's first victory against Minnesota since August 29, 2023.

The Mystics defense held the Lynx to just nine points in the fourth quarter, their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. Minnesota was also limited to 27 second-half points, their lowest in a half since September 19, 2024, against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Washington held Minnesota to 16.7% from three-point range (3-18), the lowest opponent three-point percentage allowed by the Mystics this season.

The three made threes allowed were also a season low for the Mystics defense.

Washington has now forced 10+ steals in three of the last four games.

The Mystics grabbed a season-high 14 offensive rebounds, marking their sixth game this season with 10+ offensive boards. They are 4-2 in those games.

Washington forced 19 turnovers, converting them into 26 points off turnovers. This marks the fifth game this season the Mystics have scored 20+ points off turnovers, and they are a perfect 5-0 in those games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.