Fever Return Home to Host Sparks on Thursday

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







After a three-game West Coast trip, the Fever are back in action on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hosting the Los Angelese Sparks for their first of two visits to Indianapolis this season.

It is a busy week for the Fever, who traveled back from Seattle on Wednesday morning, host the Sparks on Thursday, then will fly to Dallas after the game to face the Wings on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Third-year center Aliyah Boston had a tremendous road trip for the Fever, averaging 24.7 points on 66.7 percent shooting 10 rebounds over Indiana's three games out West. Boston scored a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting in the Fever's 94-86 win over the Storm on Tuesday night. She continues to lead the league in field goal percentage, now shooting 61.2 percent from the field.

The Sparks have dropped four straight games entering Thursday's matchup with the Fever. They are wrapping up a difficult stretch of their schedule with five of six games on the road.

After winning two WNBA titles and making three All-Star teams in Las Vegas, Kelsey Plum was traded to the Sparks over the offseason. Plum is averaging 20.4 points per game so far in her first season in Los Angeles, the fourth-leading scorer in the WNBA. She also averages a team-high 5.4 assists.

Dearica Hamby averages 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sparks, while Azura Stevens contributes 13.9 points and 8.7 boards.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.