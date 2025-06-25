Notes: Atlanta Dream 55, Dallas Wings 68

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (10-5) vs. DALLAS WINGS (4-12)

Game 15 | June 24, 2025 | College Park Center, Arlington, TX

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 10 19 11 15 55

Dallas 19 12 19 18 68

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Dallas

Points Howard (23) Ogunbowale (21)

Rebounds Howard (8) Yueru (15)

Assists Hillmon (3) Ogunbowale/Bueckers (4)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 5-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Dallas moves to 15-13 overall, including 4-10 on the road.

Rhyne Howard eclipsed 2,000 career points, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to reach the milestone. She is the youngest and second-fastest to do so, accomplishing it in just 118 games.

The Dream held Dallas to 12 second-quarter points-tying their season-low for opponent scoring in a quarter, last set against Dallas on 5/24/25.

Howard led Atlanta in scoring and rebounding with 23 points, 8 boards, and 3 steals.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Brionna Jones opened the scoring with a second-chance layup.

Griner extended the early lead with a jumper off a Jones assist.

Howard added two free throws late in the quarter to keep the game close.

Howard also scored off her own miss for a momentum-shifting bucket.

Atlanta trailed Dallas 19-10 after the first.

Q2

Howard opened the second with a pair of free throws, then knocked down a deep three to cut the lead to four.

Hillmon got on the board with a layup from Canada.

Howard added another triple-her second of the game-shooting 40% from deep.

Hillmon followed with another close-range bucket to pull Atlanta within two.

The Dream closed the half on a 12-4 run, capped by two Jones free throws.

Dallas led 31-29 at halftime.

Q3

Howard opened the second half with her third three-pointer.

Gray responded with a three of her own and later added two free throws to push her total to 13.

Atlanta's defense stood strong, recording three blocks in the quarter.

Gray led all Dream scorers in the third with six points; Howard added four.

The Dream trailed 50-40 heading into the fourth.

Q4

Jones started the final quarter with a jumper off a Hillmon assist.

She followed with a pair of free throws and a layup off a feed from Paopao.

Howard connected on two more three-pointers, cutting the deficit to single digits.

Jones and Coffey added late free throws to close out the scoring.

Jones led all scorers in the quarter with seven points; Howard added six.

Atlanta ultimately fell to Dallas, 68-55.







