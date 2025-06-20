Wings Earn 86-83 Victory Over Sun

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, Conn. - The Dallas Wings scored their second straight win with an 86-83 victory at the Connecticut Sun on Friday night at a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena. Aziaha James posted career highs in points (17), rebounds (5) and assists (5), while fellow rookie Paige Bueckers tallied a team-high 21 points to spark the victory.

James and Bueckers are the lone rookies in the WNBA this season to record a 15-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game, with Bueckers doing so three times.

With Friday's victory, Dallas (3-11) swept the road series (2-0) with the Connecticut Sun (2-11). The Wings last went unbeaten in Uncasville in 2014 when they met just once, and last posted a 2-0 record at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2009. After defeating the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, the Wings have posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Connecticut 15 The Dallas Wings featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the second straight game. Smith scored the Wings' first six points as Dallas led for the opening four minutes, but she picked up two quick fouls to have to head to the bench. Smith finished with eight first-quarter points while Kaila Charles came off the bench to add six. Dallas led after one quarter for the second straight game, carrying a 21-15 advantage after shooting 58.8-percent over the first 10 minutes.

Second Quarter: Dallas 21, Connecticut 25 Bueckers opened the second with a three-pointer to give the Wings their largest lead of the game, 24-15. The Sun responded with a 10-0 run to take a one-point lead with 6:42 left in the half. The lead changed hands five more times through the end of the period, with Dallas holding a narrow two-point advantage, 42-40, at the break.

Bueckers finished with 16 points in the first half to lead all scorers, shooting 7-11 from the field while adding two assists. Dallas held the lead at halftime for the fourth time this season. Haley Jones made her Wings debut after signing a hardship contract this past Tuesday, playing 3:28 of the second.

Third Quarter: Dallas 23, Connecticut 24 The Wings posted a 12-0 run (7:44-5:35) to match their largest lead of the game, 56-47, forcing a Connecticut timeout. James had six of the 12 Dallas points during that stretch. The Sun responded with a 15-6 run to tie the game for the 10th time, 62-62, with 1:18 left in the quarter. James gave the Wings the advantage once again with under a minute to go, and Dallas would hold the lead after three, 65-64, for the sixth time this season. James had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in the third to lead the Wings.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 21, Connecticut 19 The Wings never trailed in the fourth, leading by as many as seven in the final minute. James added seven points in the fourth, while Li Yueru contributed six points and Ogunbowale added five. DiJonai Carrington corralled six of her season-high nine rebounds over the final 10 minutes.

In addition to the career night for James, Bueckers posted her first set of back-to-back 20-point games while also reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. Additionally, Yueru finished with season high in points (11) and rebounds (9) while chipping in three assists. Smith finished with 12 points and seven boards, while Kaila Charles added nine points off the bench.

Dallas shot 43.3 percent from the field, 25 percent from three and 80 percent from the free-throw line, compared to the Sun at 42.2 percent, 33.3 percent and 82.1 percent, respectively. The Wings won the rebounding battle 42-29, and held a 22-12 advantage in second-chance points. The Sun outscored the Wings in points in the paint, 36-34, and fast-break points, 13-6. Connecticut committed 13 turnovers which Dallas turned into 17 points, while the Wings committed 18 miscues resulting in 20 Sun points.

Tina Charles led Connecticut with a game-high 26 points, going 10-11 from the free-throw line.

The Wings remain on the road when they visit the Washington Mystics (5-8) on Sunday. Tipoff at CareFirst Arena is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.







