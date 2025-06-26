Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - June 27

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - One of the most anticipated games of the WNBA season is set for Friday when the Dallas Wings host the Indiana Fever at a sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas. "A Night In Dallas" presented by Albert will see the three most recent No. 1 draft selections take the court, including the Wings' Paige Bueckers and Fever's Caitlin Clark. It will mark their first meeting since the 2024 Final Four.

The game will air nationally on ION, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Ron Thulin will be joined on the call by WNBA Champion Fran Harris and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, with former Wings guard Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The Wings (4-12) have won three of their last four, including a 68-55 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. It was a career-highlighting game for newly acquired center Li Yueru, who finished with 10 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale posted a team-high 21 points in the win. The Fever (7-8) are coming off an 85-75 home setback to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night. Indiana was without Clark, who was ruled out prior to the game due to a left groin injury. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points against LA.

The Wings will face a quick turnaround as they will host the Washington Mystics on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT at College Park Center in Arlington. It marks Dallas' first back-to-back series of the season.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

6/27 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

7/13 at IND 12:00 p.m. CT

8/1 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

8/12 at IND 6:30 p.m. CT

Indiana leads the all-time series 38-35

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Doubtful (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Teaira McCowan - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.