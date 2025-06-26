Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Valkyries 78

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 81 | VALKYRIES 78

NEW YORK (11-3) | GOLDEN STATE (7-7)

JUNE 25, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 29 17 18 17 81

VALKYRIES 32 11 18 17 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK GOLDEN STATE

POINTS Stewart (23) Martin (21)

REBOUNDS Stewart (10) Billings, Thornton (7)

ASSISTS Cloud (7) Burton (10)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Breanna Stewart recorded 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3FG, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds, earning the 92nd double-double of her career and 38th with New York. She also matched her season-high with eight field goals in a half.

Kennedy Burke totaled a Liberty career-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3FG, 4-4 FT), while also tying her Liberty best for field goals made.

Sabrina Ionescu went 8-for-8 from the free throw line, marking her eighth perfect game on at least eight attempts-the most in Liberty history.

Marine Johannčs scored nine points in the third quarter, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. It was her second-highest scoring quarter this season; her best remains 12 points (4-6 3FG) in the second quarter on May 27 vs. Golden State.

The Liberty lead the league in offensive rating (108.5), net rating (13.4), points per game (87.8), and 3-pointers made per game (10.4).

Through 14 games, New York has made 145 3-pointers, tied with the 2024 Minnesota Lynx for the second-most in WNBA history over that span. Only the 2021 Liberty and 2025 Atlanta (148 each) have recorded more.

Tonight, New York tied a season-high in bench points with 31.

For the first time this season, three Liberty players shot 100% on at least three free throw attempts: Stewart (3-3), Ionescu (8-8), and Burke (4-4). Only four other teams have done so in 2025 (Chicago, Golden State, Connecticut, and Dallas-twice).

The Liberty did not commit a turnover until 1:10 remaining in the first half tonight. It was the third-longest stretch without a turnover in franchise history, trailing only Aug. 16, 2014, at Washington (9:06 left in the third quarter) and June 19, 2019, vs. Chicago (1:03 remaining in the second quarter).







