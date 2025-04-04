Golden State Valkyries Announce CBS Bay Area as TV Media Rights Partner

April 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced a multi-dimensional local broadcast partnership with CBS Bay Area, establishing the network as the local television home for the franchise's historic first season. The wide-ranging partnership includes innovative programming elements and community engagement initiatives designed to bring fans unprecedented access. This partnership positions the Valkyries' broadcasts to reach over four million homes across Northern California.

"Partnering with a broadcast powerhouse like CBS Bay Area ensures that Valkyries' basketball will reach fans across every screen from day one," said President of the Golden State Valkyries Jess Smith. "This relationship will create immersive, season-long storytelling opportunities that will help fans connect with our players, coaches, and the excitement of WNBA basketball in the Bay Area."

The Valkyries' partnership with CBS Bay Area will feature innovative and cutting-edge technology to enhance the fans' viewing experience of Valkyries' games on KPIX and KPYX in the Bay Area. Fans will also be able to view certain locally televised games on CBS Sacramento (KOVR and KMAX). Additionally, CBS Bay Area will carry Valkyries' pregame and postgame studio shows, featuring exclusive team content, with comprehensive studio analysis at halftime for all locally televised Valkyries' games.

The Valkyries and CBS Bay Area will develop a weekly lifestyle show that will offer fans behind the scenes access to players, coaches, and team storylines and will highlight the team's commitment to community impact in Northern California.

"We are honored to be part of the Valkyries' Inaugural Season. As excited as we are about being part of just plain great basketball, this partnership is about so much more than the game," said Scott Warren, President and General Manager, CBS Bay Area (KPIX/KPYX). "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing compelling, locally relevant content to our audience. We look forward to celebrating the Valkyries' historical first year and sharing their stories and journey both on and off the court."

The partnership will see the Valkyries' preseason games on KPYX, leading up to the Valkyries' inaugural tipoff on May 16. A full broadcast schedule, announcing team, and additional programming details will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

