Washington Mystics Announce Staff Additions

March 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today that head coach Sydney Johnson has finalized two additions to his coaching staff for the 2025 season. Emre Vatansever and Jessie Miller will each serve as assistant coaches on the new staff. Shelley Patterson, who served as an assistant coach from 2022-2024, will transition into a new role as Head of Domestic Scouting.

"I am thrilled to welcome Emre and Jessie to our Mystics staff," said Johnson. "They bring extensive coaching experience from both the WNBA and international levels, with a strong emphasis on player development. Their ability to build strong, meaningful relationships with players, coupled with a commitment to innovation and adaptability, keeps pace with the evolving needs of the WNBA's next generation."

Vatansever comes to Washington as an offensive strategist, most recently serving as interim head coach and general manager of the Chicago Sky at the end of the 2023 season, leading the team to their fifth-straight postseason appearance. Prior to being named interim head coach, he spent five and a half seasons (2018-2023) as an assistant and player development coach for the Sky, having played an integral role in helping Chicago win their first WNBA Championship in 2021.Vatansever's WNBA coaching career began with the Seattle Storm, where he served as an assistant coach and advanced scout from 2015-2017. During this time, he helped develop two number one draft picks in Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. The Turkish native also brings international coaching experience to the Mystics, having served as associate head coach of Yakýn Doðu Üniversitesi (2016-2018) and the Turkish national team (2016-2018), with the latter participating in the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket and 2018 FIBA World Cup.

Miller brings a defensive mindset to Johnson's staff, most recently serving as an assistant and player development coach for the Indiana Fever (2023-2024), where she led the player development efforts for guards, including 2024 number one overall pick, Caitlin Clark. She also served as a player development coach for the Fever from 2017-2019. Miller began her WNBA coaching career with the Chicago Sky (2007-2017), working in various roles, including basketball operations assistant (2007-2015) and head video coordinator (2015-2017). Miller also brings valuable international and head coaching experience to the Mystics, having served as head coach of BBC Coburg men's team (2021-2022) and DJK Brose Bamberg women's team (2017-2018) in Germany. A former Division I player, Miller played at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she served as team captain and was a four-year starter (2006-2010). Following her college career, she played five seasons (2010-2015) in Germany with DJK Brose Bamberg, the team she went on to coach.

Patterson brings over 30 years of experience in women's basketball to her new role, having most recently served as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics (2022-2024). Prior to joining the Mystics, she was an assistant with the New York Liberty (2020-2021) and Minnesota Lynx (2010-2019). During her time with the Lynx, she played a key role in helping the team win four WNBA Championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

