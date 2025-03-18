Universal Retirement Signed as Presenting Partners of the Las Vegas Aces High Rollers Dance Team

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced Universal Retirement, a Las Vegas-based, national retirement preparation organization, as presenting partners of the Las Vegas Aces High Rollers dance team. The Universal Retirement High Rollers is a squad comprised of dancers who are 50 and over, and who perform at Las Vegas Aces home games. In addition to being the presenting partners of the High Rollers, Universal Retirement will host a small business night on the concourse at Michelob ULTRA Arena when the Aces host the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 8 (7 pm PT).

"The Las Vegas Aces are excited to partner with Universal Retirement," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President. "Having Universal Retirement as the presenting partner for the High Rollers, many of whom are nearing retirement, is the perfect match for both the High Rollers and Universal Retirement."

"Partnering with the High Rollers provides a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse audience, build trust within our community alongside an organization passionate about engagement, and align with like-minded partners who share our energy to inspire others and foster long-lasting relationships," said Lance Burbank, Universal Retirement founder and CEO.

