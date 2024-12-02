Valkyries 2025 Inaugural Season Tips off on May 16 at Chase Center

The Golden State Valkyries have announced the team's 2025 inaugural season schedule, featuring a home opener on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center.

The 2025 Valkyries season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, features 44 total games, including 22 home games at Chase Center. Over the course of the season, the Valkyries will face each of their opponents either three or four times. At home, the Valkyries will host 14 weekend contests (four on Friday at 7 p.m., five on Saturday either at 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. and five on Sunday at 5.30 p.m.) and eight weekday home games (at 7 p.m.). The team will also enjoy two five-game homestands: the first from June 19 - June 29, and the second from August 30 to September 6.

In advance of the inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries varsity jacket to all fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at valkyries.com.

During the 2025 season, Golden State will compete in their first-ever Commissioners Cup, presented by Coinbase. Every team will play one game against each of the other teams in its conference - a total of six games for Valkyries and the six other Western Conference teams. The Valkyries will play three games each at home and on the road. All intraconference Cup games will count toward a team's regular-season win-loss record.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. The title game will be played on Tuesday, July 1 at the arena of the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play unless that team has an arena conflict, in which case its opponent would host the game. The Commissioners Cup runs from June 1 through June 17, a span of which includes three Valkyries games at Chase Center, against Minnesota (June 1), Las Vegas (June 7), and Seattle (June 14).

Starting with the 2025 WNBA season, the WNBA Playoffs format will undergo changes, which now features a best-of-seven series for the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. Additionally, the First Round of the WNBA Playoffs, presented by Google, will adopt a 1-1-1 structure for the best-of-three series. In this new setup, the higher seed will host Games 1 and 3, while the lower seed will host Game 2. This marks a departure from the previous format, where the higher seed hosted Games 1 and 2, and the lower seed hosted Game 3.

The Valkyries will unveil the team's complete broadcast schedule at a later date.

