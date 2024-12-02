Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The 2025 WNBA regular season schedule is finalized, the league announced today. The Connecticut Sun will tip off the franchise's 23rd season at home on Sunday, May 18 at 1:00 PM ET against the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun will play a league-record 44 games during the 2025 regular season, which spans from mid-May through early September.

The Sun will play Eastern Conference opponents Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics four times apiece, while taking on Eastern Conference opponent Atlanta Dream five times throughout the 2025 regular season. The Sun will also take on Western Conference foes Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm on four occasions during regular season action, while playing the remaining Western Conference teams (the Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury) three times each in 2025.

The Connecticut Sun's 2025 schedule highlights include hosting the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on May 20 and the 2025 No. 1 Overall Draft Pick and the Dallas Wings on May 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena. More marquee matchups include a 2024 WNBA Semifinals rematch against the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, May 23 on the road in Minneapolis, the first Commissioner's Cup challenge against the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty on June 1 in Brooklyn and the Sun's first-ever meeting with the Golden State Valkyries on June 22 in San Francisco.

The Sun will have their longest homestand from July 24- August 3, where they will host the Los Angeles Sparks, Golden State Valkyries and the Seattle Storm for one game apiece and close it out with two straight games against the New York Liberty. Connecticut's 2025 regular season slate sees two four-game road trips- one from June 22-29, taking on Golden State, Las Vegas, Seattle and Minnesota and another from August 5-11, against Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Golden State.

Connecticut Sun at TD Garden

After a historic sell-out a season ago, the Connecticut Sun will return to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, to host the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, July 15. In 2024, the Sun made WNBA history, playing the first-ever WNBA regular season contest in Boston, Massachusetts, selling out the storied arena with an attendance of 19,156, the highest in franchise history. Connecticut defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 69-61, in the game and will look to stay undefeated in Boston in 2025.

Presale tickets for the Sun's game at TD Garden will be exclusively on the Connecticut Sun Mobile App and tickets for all regular season games will be available on Ticketmaster at a date to be announced. Visit sun.wnba.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX for more information.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. More information about AT&T WNBA All-Star will be forthcoming.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will feature a 36-game schedule from June 1-17. Every team will play one game against each of the other teams in its conference- a total of five games for each of the six Eastern Conference teams and six games for each of the seven Western Conference teams.

Eastern Conference teams will play either three Commissioner's Cup games at home and two on the road, or two at home and three on the road. Western Conference teams will play three games each at home and on the road. All intraconference Cup games will count toward a team's regular-season win-loss record.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. The title game will be played on Tuesday, July 1 at the arena of the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play unless that team has an arena conflict, in which case its opponent would host the game.

Connecticut Sun Commissioner's Cup Schedule:

June 1 at New York Liberty

June 6 vs. Atlanta Dream

June 8 at Washington Mystics

June 15 vs. Chicago Sky

June 17 at Indiana Fever

Additional Schedule Information:

The Sun will play the Atlanta Dream five times during the 2025 regular season, the most of any team. The last time the Sun played a single opponent five times during the regular season was during the 2015 regular season (Atlanta and Chicago).

By month, the Sun play six games in May (three home, three away), 11 games in June (four home, seven away), eight games in July (six home, two away), 14 games in August (six home, eight away) and five games in September (three home, two away).

On four occasions, Connecticut will face the same opponent in consecutive games: Seattle (July 9 and July 11), New York (August 1 and August 3), Washington (August 19 and August 21) and Atlanta (September 8 and September 10).

On three occasions, the Sun will have back-to-back contests: Tuesday, June 17 at Indiana then Wednesday, June 18 vs. Phoenix; Sunday, July 27 vs. Golden State, then Monday, July 28 vs. Seattle; Sunday, August 10 at Las Vegas, then Monday, August 11 at Golden State.

The Sun will host their annual Camp Day on Wednesday, July 9 at 11:00 AM ET against the Seattle Storm.

Connecticut will host Indiana for their final game prior to the WNBA All-Star Break on Tuesday, July 15 at TD Garden (Boston, MA).

The latest the Sun will see an opponent for the first time is on Sunday, July 13, 21 games into the season, when they face the Los Angele Sparks in Los Angeles.

Sun 2025 Opponent Breakdown:

Atlanta Dream: Home: June 6, September 1, September 10; Away: May 25, September 8

Chicago Sky: Home: June 15, August 13; Away: August 23, September 3

Dallas Wings: Home: May 27, June 20; Away: August 27

Golden State Valkyries: Home: July 27; Away: June 22, August 11

Indiana Fever: Home: July 15*, August 17; Away: May 30, June 17

Las Vegas Aces: Home: May 20, July 6; Away: June 25, August 10

Los Angeles Sparks: Home: July 24; Away: July 13, August 7

Minnesota Lynx: Home: August 30; Away: May 23, June 29

New York Liberty: Home: August 1, August 3; Away: June 1, August 25

Phoenix Mercury: Home: June 18, September 6; Away: August 5

Seattle Storm: Home: July 9, July 28; Away: June 27, July 11

Washington Mystics: Home: May 18, August 21; Away: June 8, August 19

*Game to be played at TD Garden.

