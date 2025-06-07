Game Preview: Valkyries at Sparks Commissioner's Cup - 6/9/25

The Golden State Valkyries head to Los Angeles for their third regular season matchup with the Sparks on Monday. The Valkyries and Sparks split their first two meetings, with both road teams emerging victorious. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum became the first WNBA player to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in her first-ever game with the franchise, spoiling the Valkyries' debut game at Chase Center. Golden State got their revenge with a nine-point win in Los Angeles, fueled by Carla Leite's 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

Valkyries at Sparks

Monday, June 9 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 at Chase Center on Saturday afternoon, their largest win in franchise history, and their first win in the Commissioner's Cup. Three Valkyries recorded a double-double in the game. Kayla Thornton scored a career-high 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Veronica Burton filled the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. It was the first double-double of her career and she became the first player in the WNBA this season to record 14+ PTS, 12+ AST and 7+ REB. She also led the game with a plus-40 plus-minus. Monique Billings added 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks off the bench. » Full Game Recap

LOS ANGELES SCOUTING REPORT

The Los Angeles Sparks are still short-handed, with standout center Cameron Brink yet to play, recovering from an ACL injury and another impactful sophomore forward, Rickea Jackson, in and out of the lineup due to personal reasons. The main constant for the Sparks has been the production of newly acquired veteran guard Kelsey Plum. Plum ranks second in the league in scoring and ninth in assists, serving as a multi-faceted offensive engine.







