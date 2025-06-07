Sky to Play Fever at United Center for First WNBA Game in Venue History

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The United Center is set to host a WNBA game for the first time in history on Saturday, June 7 as the Chicago Sky take on the Indiana Fever.

The two teams previously played each other in their first game of the season back in May, with the Sky losing on the road 58-93.

The Fever, coming off an 85-76 win over Washington on Tuesday, will be without Caitlin Clark for the fourth straight game.

Indiana will be led by Kelsey Mitchell, averaging 17.4 points and 3.0 assists per game. Aliyah Boston has been a strong presence in the paint, averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Look for Boston to matchup against Kamilla Cardoso who averages 11.3 points on 51.7% shooting to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana is currently third in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 85.3 points per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, and 34.7% from three-pointers.

For Chicago Saturday's game will be its first of the Commissioner's Cup - an in-season tournament where teams play one game against each team in their conference. The Sky are currently on a two-game win streak after back-to-back wins over the Dallas Wings.

Last time out against the Fever, the Sky were held well below their season average of 81.7 points per game, scoring 58. Since then, Chicago's offense has come alive led by Ariel Atkins averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Angel Reese averages a double-double per game with 10.0 points and 12.3 rebounds. In their first matchup, Reese led the Sky with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

What to watch for Chicago: Bench presence

The Sky currently lead the WNBA in bench points per game with 24.8. Rebecca Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Rachel Banham have all been solid off the bench. Allen averages 8.2 points per game, while Williams is third in the team in rebounds, with 4.2 per game along with 6.2 points. Banham brings in a three-point threat, shooting 36.0% from three, second best on the team.







