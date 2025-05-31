Sky Defeat Wings for Second Straight Game

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky (2-4) took down the Dallas Wings, (1-6) inside College Park Center on Saturday, May 31. The Sky are now 2-4 on the season, 1-3 on the road and 2-2 against the Western Conference.

Ariel Atkins led the Sky in scoring for the second time in the last three games, scoring a season-high 26 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a season-high four steals. Courtney Vandersloot stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Angel Reese scored 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, three steals and two assists while Kia Nurse rounded out the Sky's double-figure scorers with 11 points.

The Sky also received significant contributions off the bench, with Elizabeth Williams scoring eight and Rebecca Allen notching seven. The Sky have scored 191 total points in the last two games.

Playing without rookie No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, the Wings had five players score in double figures. NaLyssa Smith scored a season-high 20 points while DiJonai Carrington had 16. Maddy Siegrist and Kaila Charles recorded 11 points apiece. After Arike Ogunbowale erupted for a season-high 37 points on Thursday against Chicago, the Sky limited her to 15 points on 31.3% shooting (5 of 16).

Other highlights include:

Arike Ogunbowale tied Kelsey Plum for 18th on the WNBA's all-time three-pointers list with 513

Smith tied her career high for blocks in a game with three

NEXT UP: The Sky return to Chicago to play the Indiana Fever at the United Center on Saturday, June 7. This marks the first WNBA game inside the United Center ever. The Sky are 0-1 against the Fever this year following their 58-93 loss on May 17 at Indiana. Chicago is 29-42 against Indiana all time.

The game between the Sky and the Fever tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside the United Center and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

KEY RUNS:

Sky went on a 10-0 run from 8:30 to 6:53, in the second quarter

Wings went on a 13-4 run from 6:33 to 3:22 in the second quarter

Sky went on a 18-7 run from 4:55 third quarter to 8:42 fourth quarter

Sky went on a 11-3 run from 3:03 to 1:09 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky recorded four steals in the first quarter

The Wings recorded eight blocks in the first half

The Wings made 50.0% of their field goals in the first half (16 of 32)

The Wings recorded four steals in the third quarter

The Wings recorded 10 blocks to the Sky's five

The Sky outscored the Wings 24-20 off the bench

There were seven lead changes and eight ties

Dallas tied a season high with 13 offensive rebounds

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins scored nine of the Sky's 23 points in the first quarter

Atkins accounted for 19 of the Sky's 28 points in the fourth quarter (11 points, eight points created from three assists)

Angel Reese grabbed four of the Sky's 10 rebounds in the first quarter (three offensive, one defensive)

Courtney Vandersloot accounted for 14 of the Sky's 23 points in the second quarter (five points, nine points created from four assists)

Vandersloot (seven points) and Atkins (11 points) combined for 18 of the Sky's 28 points in the fourth quarter

Angel Reese scored six of the Sky's 20 points in the third quarter

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of the Sky's 20 points in the third quarter (four points, two points created from one assist)

DALLAS NOTES:

DiJonai Carrington accounted for nine of the Wing's 22 points in the first quarter (four points, five points created from two assists)

NaLyssa Smith accounted for eight of the Wing's 21 points in the second quarter (six points, two points created from one assists)

Maddy Siegrist scored seven of the Wing's 16 points in the third quarter

Arike Ogunbowale accounted for 11 of the Wing's 24 points in the fourth quarter (nine points, two points created from one assist)







