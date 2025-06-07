Indiana Fever Secure 27-Point Road Win

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







CHICAGO - The Indiana Fever (4-4) defeated the Chicago Sky 79-52, the team's second consecutive win of the Commissioner's Cup and second in as many games against the Sky this season. With the victory, the Fever also earned $3,000 for their Commissioner Cup beneficiary, Peace Learning Center.

The Fever jumped out to an early lead with Lexie Hall feeding Aliyah Boston for the first points of the game, while eight points from Kelsey Mitchell and six from Aari McDonald helped Indiana close out the first quarter up 21-13. A seven-point second quarter from Hull and six points from Natasha Howard gave Indiana a 13-point lead heading into the halftime break.

Indiana continued to pour on offensively coming out of halftime, with four three-pointers from four different players, paired with an additional five points from Mitchell to put the Fever out in front by 29 points, while limiting the Sky to just 11 points in the third quarter.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Assistant Coach Austin Kelly served as the team's head coach with Stephanie White out for personal reasons. The game marked the first time Kelly has served as a head coach at the WNBA level, making it his first official win as a head coach in the WNBA

- Lexie Hull surpassed 500 career points at 7:51 in the second quarter, driving in for a layup followed by a free-throw for the three-point play.

- Aliyah Boston's second-quarter block on Rebecca Allen's shot marked her 112th career block, tying Jessica Davenport for the fifth-most in Indiana Fever history.

- Aliyah Boston made her fourth rebound of the game at 3:58 in the third quarter, the 750 th rebound of her career.

- The game itself served as the first-ever primetime regular-season game broadcast on network television. It was also the first WNBA game to be played at the United Center, the second-largest arena in the United States

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain on the road, traveling to face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ESPN3 and locally on MeTV Indianapolis.







