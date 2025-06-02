Fever Open Commissioner's Cup Play on Tuesday vs Washington

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Tuesday, June 3

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

NBA TV/WALV/Fever Direct

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever (2-4) host the Washington Mystics (3-4) on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the first Commissioner's Cup game for both teams. All games played from June 1-17 count toward the Commissioner's Cup standings, with each WNBA franchise playing one game against every team in its respective conference. The two teams with best record in each conference will meet in the championship game on July 1.

The Fever enter June hobbled by injuries, as veteran guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham both exited early in Friday's loss to Connecticut. Indiana is already without All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark due to a left quad strain. As the injuries have mounted, the Fever signed guard Aari McDonald via an emergency hardship exception on Monday. Before adding McDonald, Indiana had just eight healthy players on its roster.

The Fever and Mystics met for the first time this season last week in Baltimore, where the Mystics won 83-77. Veteran forward DeWanna Bonner had a season-high 21 points for Indiana in the loss, while Brittney Sykes scored 21 to lead Washington.

Sykes leads the Mystics and ranks fourth in the WNBA in scoring at 21.7 points per game.

In addition to being the Commissioner's Cup opener, Tuesday's game is also Pride Night presented by Salesforce.







