Connecticut Sun Waive Robyn Parks

June 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has waived Robyn Parks. The 6-1 guard-forward recorded two points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over six games for the Sun during 2025.

Parks will be joining the Greece Women's National Team to participate in the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Championship.

