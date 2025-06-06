Fever Head to Chicago for Nationally Televised Matchup with Sky

June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Fri, Jun 6, 2025, 11:27 AM

After beating the Mystics at home on Tuesday night, the Fever travel to Chicago for a nationally televised showdown with the Sky on Saturday night.

Indiana snapped a three-game skid with an 85-76 victory over Washington on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 24 points while going 4-for-7 from 3-point range, while Lexie Hull added 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Sky are also on an upward trajectory. Chicago dropped its first four contests to start the season, but has won two straight after sweeping a home-and-home set with Dallas. Ariel Atkins averaged 21.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 steals over those two victories.

Atkins leads the Sky in scoring at 15.3 points per game on the season. Veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points and 6.3 assists, while second-year center Kamilla Cardoso contributes 11.3 points and 6.5 boards per contest.

Sky forward Angel Reese, the runner-up to Fever guard Caitlin Clark last season in Rookie of the Year voting, once again leads the WNBA in rebounding, pulling down 12.3 rebounds per night.

Clark remains sidelined with a quad strain and will not play Saturday, but is progressing and is expected to be reevaluated at the start of next week.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Saturday, June 7

United Center | 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

CBS

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (3-4)

Guard - Sydney Colson

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Forward - Lexie Hull

Forward - Natasha Howard

Center - Aliyah Boston

Connecticut Sun (2-4)

Guard - Courtney Vandersloot

Guard - Ariel Atkins

Forward - Kia Nurse

Forward - Angel Reese

Center - Kamilla Cardoso







