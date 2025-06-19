Aces to Host Four Games in Seven Days, Starting with Seattle on June 20

June 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-6) will begin a four-game home stand over the next week, starting with their third clash of 2025 against the Seattle Storm (7-5). The game, which will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena beginning at 7 p.m. PT, will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34.

Friday's game may again be played without reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury during the game against Los Angeles on June 11 and went into concussion protocol on June 13. She is the only player in league history (through June 19) to average 20+ points, 9+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 2+ steals and 2+ blocks per game in a.

The Aces have had a "next player up" mentality with Wilson's absence, as the reigning M'VP leads the team in almost every statistical category. The remaining Aces regular starters, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kiah Stokes and Jackie Young, have stepped up during that span.

First 8 Games

Last 3 have plagued the Aces over the past few games, however, most recently with 21 in the loss at Minnesota on Tuesday, which resulted in 27 Lynx points. Over its first 8 games, Las Vegas committed just 11 turnovers a game. In past three, without Wilson, the Aces upped that to 18 turnovers per outing.

Since the Aces and Storm met 19 days ago on June 1, Seattle owns a 4-1 record, the lone loss coming against Golden State, 76-70 on June 14, while the Aces are 1-4.

Skylar Diggins leads the Storm with 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. She has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and is averaging 20 points and 50% shooting from beyond the arc over the past 4 games.

2024 All-Defensive Team selection Ezi Magbegor is recording a career-high 2.3 blocks in 2025 and has averaged 8.3 points over the last 3 games and has shot 63.2% (12-19 FGs) during that stretch.

Guard Gabby Williams leads the league in steals with 2.7 per game and ranks highest amongst guards in stocks (steals and blocks) with 3.25 per game.

Seattle leads the league in both field goal percentage (.473) and 3-point percentage (.377), compared to 2024 when the Storm were 8 th from the floor (.435) and last from beyond the arc (.288).

Wilson and Magbegor are two of only three players this season averaging more than 2 blocks a game, with 2.6 and 2.3, respectively.

Las Vegas is 48-45 all-time against Seattle and 28-16 at home. The teams have split the past two meetings with one win apiece. The two teams will meet once more this season on August 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

UP NEXT: The Aces welcome the Indiana Fever (6-5) to Las Vegas for a Sunday matinee game at T-Mobile Arena. The contest will tipoff at 12 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN. The final four games of this stretch will be back-to-back nights at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the Aces hosting Connecticut on June 25 and Washington on June 26.







