Liberty Surge to 9-0

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty







The Liberty extended their undefeated streak to 9-0, which marks the franchise's best to start the season. New York's +171 point differential, 104 three-pointers made, and 23.4 net rating are each all-time WNBA records through the first nine games of a season.

Natasha Cloud tied Cappie Poindexter for the No. 9 spot on the WNBA's all-time assist leaders list (1,578).

Tonight, Kennedy Burke became one of only 5 players in WNBA history to shoot 100% from beyond the arc on three or more attempts in consecutive games, joining Catherine Kraayeveld (as the only other Liberty player to do so), Jennifer Azzi, Briann January, and Alysha Clark.

Kennedy Burke's streak of seven consecutive made threes over the last two games tied the franchise record, joining Nicole Powell, Catherine Kraayeveld, Elena Baranova, and Crystal Robinson as the only Liberty players to do so.

Burke currently leads the WNBA in three-point percentage (63.3%, 19-30).

To open tonight's Commissioner's Cup matchup, New York held Chicago scoreless through the 5:49 mark in the first quarter. This marks the longest defensive stand to open a game of any WNBA team this season, and the Liberty's longest since 2019.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with a +30 plus/minus, marking the second time this season she's hit that mark. Ionescu also matched her career-high of four steals.

In her first WNBA career start, Nyara Sabally totaled a season-high in points with nine on a perfect 4-4 from the field.

Tonight, Marine Johannčs reached 200 assists in her four seasons in the WNBA. She is the 25th player to reach this milestone while playing for the New York Liberty.







